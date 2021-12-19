Pi zero 2 et rotation d'écran
Bonjour à tous,
j'ai installé la version recalbox 8.0 sur pi zero 2.
J'utilise un écran hdmi 3.5"
tout fonctionne bien.
Pour mon projet, j'ai besoin de faire une rotation d'écran de 180° (question de positionnement de ma prise hdmi dans le boitier)
j'ai donc modifié le fichier config.txt avec cette ligne:
display_hdmi_rotate=2
aucune rotation d'écran.
j'ai également essayé:
display_rotate=2
sans succés.
voici mon fichier config.txt
############################################################################ # Boot loader configuration # # Warning: do not edit this file as it will be overwritten when upgrading! # ############################################################################ # Using /etc/modules is deprecated and no longer supported on 4.4 kernel # So manually enable audio dtparam=audio=on # if you plug your tv at the same time as your rpi and that the rpi switches from the hdmi or # give a low resolution because tv had no enough time to initialize it boot_delay=3 # disable boot rainbow disable_splash=1 # default CEC name cec_osd_name=recalbox avoid_safe_mode=1 kernel=boot/linux initramfs boot/initrd.gz # force hdmi while the tv can take time before sending the signal on the hdmi output hdmi_force_hotplug=1 # total amount of GPU memory gpu_mem_256=128 gpu_mem_512=128 gpu_mem_1024=448 # your settings can be set in /boot/recalbox-user-config.txt include recalbox-user-config.txt # overclocking settings are automatically managed in this file # do not remove this line, nor edit the file include recalbox-oc-config.txt # Raise the first security limit up to 70° instead of 60° for pi3 and pi4 [pi3] temp_soft_limit=70 dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d include recalbox-crt-config.txt [pi4] temp_soft_limit=70 dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d include recalbox-crt-config.txt # disable 4k resolution hdmi_pixel_freq_limit:0=200000000 hdmi_pixel_freq_limit:1=200000000 [board-type=0x12] dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d # custom config display_hdmi_rotate=2
avez vous réussi à faire une rotation d'écran avec le nouveau pi zero 2 ?
Merci pour votre retour
@tibreizh Il n'est plus possible, pour l'instant, de gerer la rotation de l'écran avec les drivers KMS (les nouveaux drivers RPi). Ca arrivera sans doute prochainement, mais dans l'attente, tu peux utiliser la version "Raspberry Pi zero 2 pour GPI case" sur le site de Recalbox. Cette version utilise les anciens drivers et fonctionnera sans soucis sur ton écran.