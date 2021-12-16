wrong resolution recalbox 8.0
-
alainB last edited by
Hi,
I have a recalbox 8.0 (the new one) installed on a raspberry 3b+, connected to a dell p1914f screen (hdmi output from raspberry connected to vga adapter, then vga->vga to screen) having max resolution of 1280x1024. (Before using recalbox 8.0 I had a old 2018 version that worked perfectly).
I added several stuff on recalbox 8.0 (amiga roms, ps2 roms, ...), I don't know if it is related, it uses resolution 1980x1020, that the screen is not able to display correctly.
Is there some setting to change or is it a bug?
Thanks.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
-
alainB last edited by
@zing merci, j'ai trouvé entre temps.
Menu RECALBOX CRT settings=> Resolution back to 240p