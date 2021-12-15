Best arcade input
Hi, with recalbox 8 + rgb dual or similar board, GPIO ports are used for video signal, so, if i'm not wrong, we can not use them for arcade controls.
In this case, which is the best way to connect arcade push buttons? Only external usb encoders? Which is better and why?
In fact, most users use GPIO for arcade controls...
@zing me too, but with some adapter lile pi2scart i don't think there is a way to use them for controls, is it right?
me too, but with some adapter lile pi2scart i don't think there is a way to use them for controls, is it right?
Now I understand your question.
Sorry, I've never used GPIO personally, but as far as I know there are some types of GPIO expander cards, and I'm guessing you can do it yourself (but it's easier to buy) like this:
https://www.amazon.com/GeeekPi-Raspberry-Extension-Expansion-Screws/dp/B08C2XK25W
I don't know if this brand/model is good, I don't even know what all the existing models are, as I've never used it, I can't recommend a specific brand/model, but as far as I understand, those who need GPIO for 2 purposes use something like that ...
Hi @Zing thanks for your reply.
But there is something i dont have clear.
Online there are a few image about gpio pinout used for arcade controls
There are 40pins:
24 are used for controls
8 are gnd
8 not used for this purpose
Do you know which pins are used to pilot rgb and sync signals?
Do you know which pins are used to pilot rgb and sync signals?
No, but you can look up this information in the manufacturer's official documentation if you want (I believe from this part down, but you can search the entire documentation):