Bluetooth don’t found any device after first pairing
-
duard last edited by
Hi guys!
I’m on raspberry pi 4, recalbox 8, ssd usb booting by nespi 4 case. I bought a csl nano bluetooth 4.0 because and connect it with a usb cable to avoid known bluetooth distance problems using usb 3.0. For the first time I had bluetooth csl dongle working all was fine, my ps4 dualshock works perfectly and the bluetooth distance issues an lagging disappear. The problem is that after that first pair, I can’t pair any other controller because now bluetooth is always saying “no controllers found”. The first paires ps4 controller still working very fine, but can’t pair any other by bluetooth. Any idea?
-
duard last edited by
Just to give more info. When I did "Forget Bluetooth Controllers" it didn't work, so I always have the first paired controller detected and auto paired when reboot after apply the forget bluetooth controllers.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
When I did "Forget Bluetooth Controllers" it didn't work
See if this helps:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24453/how-to-delete-or-clean-reset-all-found-controllers/6