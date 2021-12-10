Hardware: Pi 4 - 4gb

Power supply: 5V 3A Power Supply

Recalbox 8

Built From: Pre made from website pi4 image

USB: logitech keyboard

Controller: saitek x-box 360 controller

VideoOut: crt-tv via composite !

Solute!

Could somebody say to me how configurate gamepad in duckstion core? It disabled when run games....

As it stand alone emu i could not get RA settings

Well, i took usb-keyboard to try configurate it, press Esc - entered to menu:



Then chose "exit game" and entered next menu:



Chose - Settings, appear next menu:



Ok, but how could entered to buttons mapping menu from this by keyboard??