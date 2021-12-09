Recalbox 8.0: (ERROR) : [SDL2] Fatal error initializing SDL2
Hello!
I installed a fresh download of Recalbox 8.0-Electron on my RPi 3, and it leaves a black screen when booting.
It shows 'Experimental Pi' logo, but then it remains black.
The es_log.txt:
[2021/12/09 10:45:57.364] (INFO ) : [StaticLifeCycleControler] RecalboxConf instance created. [2021/12/09 10:45:57.364] (INFO ) : [StaticLifeCycleControler] NotificationManager instance created. [2021/12/09 10:45:57.366] (INFO ) : [MainRunner] EmulationStation - v 8.0-Electron, built Dec 1 2021 - 13:30:17 [2021/12/09 10:45:57.366] (WARN!) : [Locale] /usr/bin/locale/lang/en_US/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found. [2021/12/09 10:45:57.366] (WARN!) : [Locale] /usr/bin/locale/lang/en/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found. [2021/12/09 10:45:57.366] (WARN!) : [Locale] /usr/share/locale/en_US/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found. [2021/12/09 10:45:57.366] (INFO ) : [Locale] Using /usr/share/locale/en/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo [2021/12/09 10:45:57.405] (ERROR) : [SDL2] Fatal error initializing SDL 2
Any ideas are welcome!
Thanks!