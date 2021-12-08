UNSOLVED Raspberry pi zero 2 freezes and crashes while in menus
kman07 last edited by
My raspberry pi zero 2 freezes in console selection, game selection, settings, and when launching kodi, can anyone help?
charger last edited by
@kman07 mine too…no solution at the moment. Setting 720p and disable webmanager can help, but not resolve
kman07 last edited by kman07
@charger Thanks I'll try that, I guess the since the os is still in beta it will have a few bugs.
daz last edited by
@kman07 mine works fine until i exit a game i think it could be a memory issue IE ram filling up mybe