Hi, I have a multi boost system made using PINN. I opted for this because Recalbox 7.2.2's Kodu would not seem to work with CEC. Recalbox 8 electron came out while I was building it, so I'm using that.

PINN lets you set Recalbox to boot back to the Kodi system installed (I have Libreelec and OSMC ) when selecting Kodi, instead of using the 'native' Recalbox one.

I also have the Recalbox 'SHARE' folder on a NAS.

So far so good, occasionally the drive doesn't mount but that's ok.

My problem is that when it does mount and i select reboot to Kodi, Shutdown or reboot, it hangs on the screen warning you to wait before turning off. I'm suspecting that it's because the network share is not being dismounted, but I can't find anywhere to dismount it.

Many thanks