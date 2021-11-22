Download stuck when updating to 7.2.2
frank75 last edited by
Hi.
Started my recalbox on raspberry pi 3.
Haven't used it since this summer.
Got the message that an update is available.
Started the update and then it is stuck on 3:24 minutes.
Waited for approximately 15 minutes.
Restarted and then it got stuck on 2:25.
Everything freeze's so i have to take the power.
Any idea what's causing this?
Thanks in advance
Zing Global moderator Translator
Any idea what's causing this?
You probably had a random problem the first time you tried to update (an internet crash for example), and it saved files in the update folder, but corrupted, so it needs manual intervention to work now.
Watch this video (enable subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPwtCNIeFmg&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=18&ab_channel=Recalbox