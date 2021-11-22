The built in scrape is really weird in the Recalbox 7.2.2.

I've been using Batocera for a long time, but they really messed up in the latest versions. Since I couldn't make it work properly, I came back to Recalbox but I'm failing hard to use Scrape. Scrape "everything" isn't finding A LOT of games... And the worst, I have no control, since scrape now is full auto.

My question is... where is the option to "change the input" to find the specific title? Is there a way to switch scrape to manual again? Current scrape is failing to find cover art from a lot of games, specially port games or openbor games, mostly because the filename doesn't match with the screenscraper entry.