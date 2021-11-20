I'm experimenting on a CM4 (Raspberry Pi 4 Compute Module) setup with the standard IO module, using the VGA666 along with a VGA-to-SCART adapter (sync combiner) to get the new 8.0 Beta connected to a CRT.

So far, I successfully get 240p on the CRT. The ES menus, the sample games etc displaying fine.

I'm using a USB audio adapter to get sound out of the pi, since the CM4 and the IO module do not have a barrel jack analog audio out option to be connected to SCART.

However, I cannot get sound out of my USB audio adapter (which apperantly show as GeneralPlus tech on lsusb).

I've configured the order in asound.conf as follows;

pcm.!default { type hw card 2 } ctl.!default { type hw card 2 }

0 and 1 are vc4-hdmi-0 and vc4-hdmi-1 (the two HDMI ports on the IO module). The "2" is the snd_usb_audio (our guy).

This brings up the USB audio adapter as default (according to alsamixer).

The HDMI sound/music is fine (before the CRT configuration) but I can only get static from the USB audio device (no audio on TV via SCART or on headphone attached via barrel jack on the device)

The USB audio device however works on regular Windows PC...

I've spent the whole day to get this thing going but I gave up, after trying all the scenarios and rebooting the pi may be 50 times.

Conclusion; This USB audio adapter (with GeneralPlus chip) does not work on recalbox beta 8 (yet?)

Anybody has a suggestion? or Anybody knows any usb audio adapter which works?

Thx