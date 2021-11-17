Hi all, I just made the switch from retropie to recalbox, and so far, recalbox may be one of the best things I've seen, I'm blown away. I'm a beginner here, I bought my first pie about a week ago.

Anyway, while trying to figure it out, I deleted the contents of the Amiga whdl devs folder, recal box reports all my bios files are present, yet when I try to load an amiga game, it gets stuck on the amiga dos screen, is this because of the lack of the aforementioned files? and if so, can anyone direct me to a place I c an obtain them, or if that's not allowed, can anyone tell me the names of the files that would have been there, so I can find them.

I really don't want to reinstall the whole thing and transfer all the roms again if possible

Thanks in advance