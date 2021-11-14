Hi all,

I've just installed Recalbox 7.2.2 and everything seems to work fine (perhaps there's an audio lag on a couple of systems but that's for another thread). Note that this same system has run flawlessly with 7.1.1 for sometime.

The problem is when I try to start Kodi, it seems it's launching, it goes to a black screen and suddenly comes back to emulstation menu as if nothing had happened.

I've search everywhere and there seems to be issues with pi4, but not with pi3. I've checked some system logs but there's nothing relevant... Any clue on what can I check further?

Thanks!