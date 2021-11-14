Broken Laptop Screen!
wonko last edited by
I read this post because my laptop screen is broken. My recalbox instance is installed on the laptop hard drive.
Editing the .conf file sounds easy enough but I don't know how to get there.
I can see the MAIN menu well enough to go through those options but I don't see a way to get to the file system. I don't see any display options to change under 'UI Settings'. Any suggestions as o how I can use an external monitor connected via HDMI?
THanks!
Zing Global moderator Translator
@wonko said in Broken Laptop Screen!:
I don't see a way to get to the file system
- https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/getting-started/recalboxconf-file
- https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/system/access/network-access-winscp
- https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/system/access/recalbox-manager-web-interface
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxq_8RXSRjg&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=46&ab_channel=Recalbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bt4aHZ2Xo2g&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=39&ab_channel=Recalbox
wonko last edited by wonko
Thank you for the links. Part of the problem is, whenever I try these solutions, I am trying them on a broken screen and I can only see the left side. I decided to try booting from usb into a Ubuntu live environment and edit the .conf file from there.
wonko last edited by
@wonko I was able to edit the .conf file, this line:
;system.externalscreen.prefered=
I deleted the ;
I tried these values after the equal sign:
hdmi-0
hdmi-1
hdmi-2
hdmi0
hdmi1
hdmi2
No luck! I guess I will look at some more of those tutorials.
wonko last edited by wonko
@wonko I ran this in Ubuntu : xrandr |awk '/connected/{print $1,$2}'
And verified that it is HDMI-0
and it worked! I have Recalbox running on the external screen - thank you for the help!