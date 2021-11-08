I may have misunderstood some of the translation. I mixed the files and this worked for me.

This boot.ini

ODROIDXU-UBOOT-CONFIG # U-Boot Parameters (DO NOT MODIFY) setenv version 4.14 setenv zimage boot/linux setenv fdtbin boot/exynos5422-odroidxu4.dtb setenv uInitrd boot/uInitrd # --- Screen Configuration for HDMI --- # # --------------------------------------- # Uncomment only ONE line! Leave all commented for automatic selection. # Uncomment only the setenv line! # --------------------------------------- # ODROID-VU forced resolution # setenv videoconfig "video=HDMI-A-1:1280x800@60" # ----------------------------------------------- # ODROID-VU forced EDID # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1280x800.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1920x1080 (1080P) with monitor provided EDID information. (1080p-edid) setenv videoconfig "video=HDMI-A-1:1920x1080@60" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1920x1080 (1080P) without monitor data using generic information (1080p-noedid) # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1920x1080.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1920x1080 50hz (1080P) with monitor provided EDID information. (1080p 50hz-edid) # setenv videoconfig "video=HDMI-A-1:1920x1080@50" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1920x1080 50hz (1080P) without monitor data using generic information (1080p 50hz-noedid) # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1920x1080_50hz.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1440x900 with monitor provided EDID information. # setenv videoconfig "video=HDMI-A-1:1440x900@60" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1440x900 without monitor data using generic information # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1440x900.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1280x1024 without monitor data using generic information # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1280x1024.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1280x720 (720P) with monitor provided EDID information. (720p-edid) # setenv videoconfig "video=HDMI-A-1:1280x720@60" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1280x720 (720P) without monitor data using generic information (720p-noedid) # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1280x720.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1024x768 without monitor data using generic information # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1024x768.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1024x600 without monitor data using generic information (ODROID VU7+) # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1024x600.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 800x600 without monitor data using generic information # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/800x600.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 800x480 without monitor data using generic information (ODROID 7") # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/800x480.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 720x576 without monitor data using generic information # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/720x576.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 720x480 without monitor data using generic information # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/720x480.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 640x480 without monitor data using generic information # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/640x480.bin" # --- HDMI / DVI Mode Selection --- # ------------------------------------------ # - HDMI Mode setenv vout "hdmi" # - DVI Mode (disables sound over HDMI as per DVI compat) # setenv vout "dvi" # --- CPU Governor Setup --- # Uncomment only one line. New governor is set after 90secs after boot. # ------------------------------------------ # - Performance (Keep all the CPU's at Maximum frequency) setenv governor "performance" # ------------------------------------------ # - Ondemand # setenv governor "ondemand" # ------------------------------------------ # - Interactive (Pretty much just like ondemand with more possible customization via sysfs.) # setenv governor "interactive" # ------------------------------------------ # - Conservative (Like ondemand, but do the frequency transitions more slowly, great for battery powered applications) # setenv governor "conservative" # ------------------------------------------ # - Powersave (Keeps the CPU's to the lowest possible temps) # setenv governor "powersave" # --- HDMI CEC Configuration --- # ------------------------------------------ setenv cecenable "false" # false or true # set to true to enable HDMI CEC #------------------------------------------------------------------------------ # # HDMI Hot Plug detection # #------------------------------------------------------------------------------ # # Forces the HDMI subsystem to ignore the check if the cable is connected or # not. # false : disable the detection and force it as connected. # true : let cable, board and monitor decide the connection status. # # default: true # #------------------------------------------------------------------------------ setenv HPD "false" setenv hdmi_phy_control "HPD=${HPD} vout=${vout}" if test "${cecenable}" = "false"; then fdt rm /soc/cec@101B0000; fi setenv dtb_addr_r "0x44000000" setenv dtbo_addr_r "0x48000000" setenv zimage_addr_r 0x40008000 setenv uInitrd_addr_r 0x42000000 setenv fdtbin_addr_r 0x44000000 setenv config_addr_r "0x4B000000" setenv fdt_high "0xffffffff" # load config.ini load mmc 0:1 ${config_addr_r} config.ini \ && ini generic ${config_addr_r} # DRAM Frequency (lpddr3 available frequency list - 933/825/728/633) setenv ddr_freq 933 # set DDR frequency dmc ${ddr_freq} # Default boot arguments setenv bootrootfs "label=RECALBOX" setenv console "console=ttySAC2,115200n8 consoleblank=0 vt.global_cursor_default=0" # boot commands fatload mmc 0:1 ${zimage_addr_r} ${zimage} fatload mmc 0:1 ${uInitrd_addr_r} ${uInitrd} fatload mmc 0:1 ${fdtbin_addr_r} ${fdtbin} fdt addr ${dtb_addr_r} if test "${cecenable}" = "false"; then fdt rm /cec@101B0000; fi setenv bootargs "${bootrootfs} ${console} governor=${governor} ${videoconfig} ${hdmi_phy_control}" # load overlays from config.ini if test "x${overlay_profile}" != "x"; then ini overlay_${overlay_profile} ${config_addr_r} fi if test "x{overlays}" != "x"; then fdt resize ${overlay_resize} for overlay in ${overlays}; do load mmc 0:1 ${dtbo_addr_r} overlays/${overlay}.dtbo \ && fdt apply ${dtbo_addr_r} done fi bootz ${zimage_addr_r} ${uInitrd_addr_r} ${fdtbin_addr_r}

This config.ini

[generic] ; Device Tree Overlay overlay_resize=16384 ; uncomment next line to enable Odroid XU4 OGST overlay_profile=hktft_cs_ogst overlays="spi0 i2c0 i2c1 uart0" [overlay_hktft_cs_ogst] overlays="hktft-cs-ogst i2c0"

And these settings in recalbox.conf

# ------------ J - TFT SECONDARY SCREEN ----------- # #Second miniTFT screen as marquee to display scrapes and videos #Enable it with system.secondMiniTFT.enabled=1, disable with system.secondMiniTFT.enabled=0 #this configuration is REQUIRED system.secondminitft.enabled=1 #Type of mini TFT : OGST, unknown #Most of spi tft screen are enabled thanks to overlays in /boot/config.txt in rpi and /boot/config.ini on odroidxu4 #please check the specific configuration of your screen #Some examples are available on the page ..... # values are : # - overlay : screen configured through overlays in /boot/config.txt or /boot/config.ini (odroidxu4/ogst) # - default : the rest of the world #this configuration is REQUIRED if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 system.secondminitft.type=overlay #Choose the resolution of your screen #miniTFT resolution 320x240 -> 240p, 480x320 -> 320p #this configuration is REQUIRED if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 system.secondminitft.resolution=240p #Scraped image aspect on tft screen : fbv display option # options available : stretch, ignore-aspect, enlarge. # stretch : Strech (using a simple resizing routine) the image to fit onto screen if necessary # alpha : use the alpha channel (if applicable) # ignore-aspect : Ignore the image aspect while resizing # enlarge : Enlarge the image to fit the whole screen if necessary # 1 = enabled, 0 = disabled #this configuration is REQUIRED if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 system.secondminitft.imagestretchenabled=1 system.secondminitft.imageenlargeenabled=0 system.secondminitft.imagealphaenabled=1 system.secondminitft.imageignoreaspectenabled=1 #When activating the second TFT screen, you may want to display #game scraped video only on the second screen. This variable #allows you to disable scraped video playing in ES during game browsing #system.secondminitft.disablevideoines=1 disable video playing in ES #system.secondminitft.disablevideoines=0 enable video playing in ES #this configuration is OPTIONAL if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.disablevideoines=1 #if the backlight of your your screen can be manage by PWM, #indicates the GPIO value of your PWM control #WiringPi and its gpio program will be used to control the backlight #when RB goes in SLEEP mode, and when it wakes up. #On raspberry pi, PWMs cannot be used simultaneously with Jack sound output. #If your are using HDMI or a Audio hat you can use backlight PWM control for the second screen #If you are using Jack output please leave commented. #The Screen will be switch down in Sleep mode, and switch on when it wakes up. #On OGST, only this mode is available. #this configuration is OPTIONAL if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.backlightcontrol=18 # system.secondminitft.usemarquee variabla allows you to display a different # image during running game. just creat a directory named "marquees" in media # aside videos and images and put new images with the same name as in images # example : # - /recalbox/share/roms/neogeo/media/marquees/alpham2.png # - /recalbox/share/roms/neogeo/media/images/alpham2.png # if set to 1, in game the marquee images will be displayed # if set to 0, in game the scraped images will be displayed ;system.secondminitft.usemarquee=0 #system.secondminitft.sleepenabled allows you to enable/disable #sleep mode for the second TFT. If set to 1 sleep mode is enabled and #backlight of the screen will be OFF. If set to 0, sleep mode is #disabled and the backlight of the screen will be always On ;system.secondminitft.sleepenabled=0

Thank you for the help