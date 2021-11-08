OGST display wrong size
Hi,
I have recalbox 7.2.2 setup on my xu4 and I put it into a OGST N64 case.
After enabling the screen in recalbox.conf it started to work, but everything is to big for the screen. I tried to change some of the settings but nothing helps.
Has anyone seen this issue before?
Thank you for the link. I changed my boot.ini and config.ini to match those in the post, but now the screen stays black.
My screen does work, as you see in the picture, the image is just not resizing to fit the screen.
I may have misunderstood some of the translation. I mixed the files and this worked for me.
This boot.ini
ODROIDXU-UBOOT-CONFIG # U-Boot Parameters (DO NOT MODIFY) setenv version 4.14 setenv zimage boot/linux setenv fdtbin boot/exynos5422-odroidxu4.dtb setenv uInitrd boot/uInitrd # --- Screen Configuration for HDMI --- # # --------------------------------------- # Uncomment only ONE line! Leave all commented for automatic selection. # Uncomment only the setenv line! # --------------------------------------- # ODROID-VU forced resolution # setenv videoconfig "video=HDMI-A-1:1280x800@60" # ----------------------------------------------- # ODROID-VU forced EDID # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1280x800.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1920x1080 (1080P) with monitor provided EDID information. (1080p-edid) setenv videoconfig "video=HDMI-A-1:1920x1080@60" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1920x1080 (1080P) without monitor data using generic information (1080p-noedid) # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1920x1080.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1920x1080 50hz (1080P) with monitor provided EDID information. (1080p 50hz-edid) # setenv videoconfig "video=HDMI-A-1:1920x1080@50" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1920x1080 50hz (1080P) without monitor data using generic information (1080p 50hz-noedid) # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1920x1080_50hz.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1440x900 with monitor provided EDID information. # setenv videoconfig "video=HDMI-A-1:1440x900@60" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1440x900 without monitor data using generic information # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1440x900.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1280x1024 without monitor data using generic information # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1280x1024.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1280x720 (720P) with monitor provided EDID information. (720p-edid) # setenv videoconfig "video=HDMI-A-1:1280x720@60" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1280x720 (720P) without monitor data using generic information (720p-noedid) # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1280x720.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1024x768 without monitor data using generic information # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1024x768.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 1024x600 without monitor data using generic information (ODROID VU7+) # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1024x600.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 800x600 without monitor data using generic information # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/800x600.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 800x480 without monitor data using generic information (ODROID 7") # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/800x480.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 720x576 without monitor data using generic information # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/720x576.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 720x480 without monitor data using generic information # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/720x480.bin" # ----------------------------------------------- # 640x480 without monitor data using generic information # setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/640x480.bin" # --- HDMI / DVI Mode Selection --- # ------------------------------------------ # - HDMI Mode setenv vout "hdmi" # - DVI Mode (disables sound over HDMI as per DVI compat) # setenv vout "dvi" # --- CPU Governor Setup --- # Uncomment only one line. New governor is set after 90secs after boot. # ------------------------------------------ # - Performance (Keep all the CPU's at Maximum frequency) setenv governor "performance" # ------------------------------------------ # - Ondemand # setenv governor "ondemand" # ------------------------------------------ # - Interactive (Pretty much just like ondemand with more possible customization via sysfs.) # setenv governor "interactive" # ------------------------------------------ # - Conservative (Like ondemand, but do the frequency transitions more slowly, great for battery powered applications) # setenv governor "conservative" # ------------------------------------------ # - Powersave (Keeps the CPU's to the lowest possible temps) # setenv governor "powersave" # --- HDMI CEC Configuration --- # ------------------------------------------ setenv cecenable "false" # false or true # set to true to enable HDMI CEC #------------------------------------------------------------------------------ # # HDMI Hot Plug detection # #------------------------------------------------------------------------------ # # Forces the HDMI subsystem to ignore the check if the cable is connected or # not. # false : disable the detection and force it as connected. # true : let cable, board and monitor decide the connection status. # # default: true # #------------------------------------------------------------------------------ setenv HPD "false" setenv hdmi_phy_control "HPD=${HPD} vout=${vout}" if test "${cecenable}" = "false"; then fdt rm /soc/cec@101B0000; fi setenv dtb_addr_r "0x44000000" setenv dtbo_addr_r "0x48000000" setenv zimage_addr_r 0x40008000 setenv uInitrd_addr_r 0x42000000 setenv fdtbin_addr_r 0x44000000 setenv config_addr_r "0x4B000000" setenv fdt_high "0xffffffff" # load config.ini load mmc 0:1 ${config_addr_r} config.ini \ && ini generic ${config_addr_r} # DRAM Frequency (lpddr3 available frequency list - 933/825/728/633) setenv ddr_freq 933 # set DDR frequency dmc ${ddr_freq} # Default boot arguments setenv bootrootfs "label=RECALBOX" setenv console "console=ttySAC2,115200n8 consoleblank=0 vt.global_cursor_default=0" # boot commands fatload mmc 0:1 ${zimage_addr_r} ${zimage} fatload mmc 0:1 ${uInitrd_addr_r} ${uInitrd} fatload mmc 0:1 ${fdtbin_addr_r} ${fdtbin} fdt addr ${dtb_addr_r} if test "${cecenable}" = "false"; then fdt rm /cec@101B0000; fi setenv bootargs "${bootrootfs} ${console} governor=${governor} ${videoconfig} ${hdmi_phy_control}" # load overlays from config.ini if test "x${overlay_profile}" != "x"; then ini overlay_${overlay_profile} ${config_addr_r} fi if test "x{overlays}" != "x"; then fdt resize ${overlay_resize} for overlay in ${overlays}; do load mmc 0:1 ${dtbo_addr_r} overlays/${overlay}.dtbo \ && fdt apply ${dtbo_addr_r} done fi bootz ${zimage_addr_r} ${uInitrd_addr_r} ${fdtbin_addr_r}
This config.ini
[generic] ; Device Tree Overlay overlay_resize=16384 ; uncomment next line to enable Odroid XU4 OGST overlay_profile=hktft_cs_ogst overlays="spi0 i2c0 i2c1 uart0" [overlay_hktft_cs_ogst] overlays="hktft-cs-ogst i2c0"
And these settings in recalbox.conf
# ------------ J - TFT SECONDARY SCREEN ----------- # #Second miniTFT screen as marquee to display scrapes and videos #Enable it with system.secondMiniTFT.enabled=1, disable with system.secondMiniTFT.enabled=0 #this configuration is REQUIRED system.secondminitft.enabled=1 #Type of mini TFT : OGST, unknown #Most of spi tft screen are enabled thanks to overlays in /boot/config.txt in rpi and /boot/config.ini on odroidxu4 #please check the specific configuration of your screen #Some examples are available on the page ..... # values are : # - overlay : screen configured through overlays in /boot/config.txt or /boot/config.ini (odroidxu4/ogst) # - default : the rest of the world #this configuration is REQUIRED if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 system.secondminitft.type=overlay #Choose the resolution of your screen #miniTFT resolution 320x240 -> 240p, 480x320 -> 320p #this configuration is REQUIRED if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 system.secondminitft.resolution=240p #Scraped image aspect on tft screen : fbv display option # options available : stretch, ignore-aspect, enlarge. # stretch : Strech (using a simple resizing routine) the image to fit onto screen if necessary # alpha : use the alpha channel (if applicable) # ignore-aspect : Ignore the image aspect while resizing # enlarge : Enlarge the image to fit the whole screen if necessary # 1 = enabled, 0 = disabled #this configuration is REQUIRED if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 system.secondminitft.imagestretchenabled=1 system.secondminitft.imageenlargeenabled=0 system.secondminitft.imagealphaenabled=1 system.secondminitft.imageignoreaspectenabled=1 #When activating the second TFT screen, you may want to display #game scraped video only on the second screen. This variable #allows you to disable scraped video playing in ES during game browsing #system.secondminitft.disablevideoines=1 disable video playing in ES #system.secondminitft.disablevideoines=0 enable video playing in ES #this configuration is OPTIONAL if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.disablevideoines=1 #if the backlight of your your screen can be manage by PWM, #indicates the GPIO value of your PWM control #WiringPi and its gpio program will be used to control the backlight #when RB goes in SLEEP mode, and when it wakes up. #On raspberry pi, PWMs cannot be used simultaneously with Jack sound output. #If your are using HDMI or a Audio hat you can use backlight PWM control for the second screen #If you are using Jack output please leave commented. #The Screen will be switch down in Sleep mode, and switch on when it wakes up. #On OGST, only this mode is available. #this configuration is OPTIONAL if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.backlightcontrol=18 # system.secondminitft.usemarquee variabla allows you to display a different # image during running game. just creat a directory named "marquees" in media # aside videos and images and put new images with the same name as in images # example : # - /recalbox/share/roms/neogeo/media/marquees/alpham2.png # - /recalbox/share/roms/neogeo/media/images/alpham2.png # if set to 1, in game the marquee images will be displayed # if set to 0, in game the scraped images will be displayed ;system.secondminitft.usemarquee=0 #system.secondminitft.sleepenabled allows you to enable/disable #sleep mode for the second TFT. If set to 1 sleep mode is enabled and #backlight of the screen will be OFF. If set to 0, sleep mode is #disabled and the backlight of the screen will be always On ;system.secondminitft.sleepenabled=0
Thank you for the help