Hello, I am having some issues saving the controller configs for the Terminator 2 Arcade shooting game in particular in the Libretro Fbneo settings.

I am using a PI 4 with the standard Recalbox 7.2 latest update.

Other Final Burn Neo Roms such as Beast Busters / Zero Point work straight away with all the settings configured for the use of the wii mote and dolpin bar.

With Terminator 2 the Arcade Game for example, I enter the input menu through the settings, enter into the Port 1 option, change the Device Type to light gun, set the Mouse index to 2 + configure the trigger button and game works.

Problem is that when I exit the game and enter again, all changes made in the input settings revert back to original (mouse index / trigger) however device type still shows as lightgun.

I save the controller profile / game remap file after making changes prior to exiting the game.

Can I please confirm the following;

When making changes to the input, is it sufficient to just save the controller profile and game remap file or am I required to also save / select another option.

Anyone else have this issue or have been able to make changes permenant.

Any assistance is appreciated.

Thank You

Ronald