Hi guys I am having an issue getting the power button to turn the Pi4 back on.

I am running the latest version of Recalbox 7.2.2 on a 512 SSD .

I have the button plugged into GPIO 5&6 and recalbox.config edited properly(system.power.switch=PIN56PUSH). It shuts down just fine but wont power back up. One thing I noticed when I power off with the button or from the Recalbox menu is that the red light on the Pi4 goes off as well, so the Pi4 is completely shut down, compared to when I am running Raspbian on my SD card in the same Pi4 on/off works perfect but the red light stays on when I shut down the Pi4. I also get a weird message in the top right corner of the screen when I shut down Recalbox. It starts with a random number in brackets like this: [ 43.1254321] reboot: Power Down, cant find any info on what this means online Any ideas? Thanks