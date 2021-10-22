@peter-0 I don't know this joystick, have you tried connecting it with a cable?

If it's not possible to connect with cable, unfortunately I don't think there's a solution for now, maybe you wanted to wait for the next version to test.

The little information I found regarding this joystick is that xboxdrv is no longer compatible with the 4.4 kernel (and later), and therefore it has been removed from Recalbox:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/9564/help-needed-with-connecting-xbox-compatible-gamepad

As I understand it has been replaced by xpadneo, which is being improved for the next version:

https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/1507

But, as this joystick is very old, I can't guarantee that the driver improvement will solve the problem, it's up to you to wait for the release of the next version of Recalbox (no prediction for now), or, to change the joystick.