I'm running Recalbox 7.2.2 on Raspberry Pi 3b+. I tried to attach the wireless gampade Defender Scorpion X7. The gamepad detects well under Windows 10 on my laptop as "Xbox 360 controller". The gamepad (or to be more precise, the gamepad's wireless receiver) detects under Ubuntu 18.04 as "Sino Lite Technology Corp. Defender Wireless Controller" when running lsusb. It is said to support both Xinput and DirectInput, but there's no external switch for it. Unfortunately, the Recalbox doesn't detect it whatsoever, though I had had no problems with other wireless gampads. After reading a couple of forums I tried to install the xboxdrv, but the system didn't grant me such an option. I tried to probe it with sdl2-jstest. Here's what I got as the output:
"No joysticks were found". I guess it's self-explanatory.
I don't know if anyone had the same problem before with any other gamepads that seem incompatible. I actually thought any gamepad would detect well under Linux or Recalbox. Could anyone suggest if there's still a way to make the gamepad work under Recalbox, or if I can throw it away.
Many thanks in advance.
Zing
@peter-0 I don't know this joystick, have you tried connecting it with a cable?
If it's not possible to connect with cable, unfortunately I don't think there's a solution for now, maybe you wanted to wait for the next version to test.
The little information I found regarding this joystick is that xboxdrv is no longer compatible with the 4.4 kernel (and later), and therefore it has been removed from Recalbox:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/9564/help-needed-with-connecting-xbox-compatible-gamepad
As I understand it has been replaced by xpadneo, which is being improved for the next version:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/1507
But, as this joystick is very old, I can't guarantee that the driver improvement will solve the problem, it's up to you to wait for the release of the next version of Recalbox (no prediction for now), or, to change the joystick.