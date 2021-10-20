Hey everyone!

I just spent hours trying to figure out the chain of config files, overloads and automatic overwritings happening and I don't feel like I'm any closer to understanding the mess.

I'm trying to set some different hotkeys for ANY core loaded into Retroarch through Recalbox (installed on a PC)

I've tried editing:

retroarchcustom.cfg

retroarchcustom.cfg.overrides.cfg

retroarch-core-options.cfg

Under both the share partition and the root partition

I've tried setting per core .cfg file and pointing to them in recalbox.conf

I just can't figure out what is overriding what. It seems like Recalbox is auto overriding any changes done to .cfg files under the share partition, but it's not using the ones inside the root partition because any edits to those never transfer over.

So where exactly are the defaults coming from? For example let's say I want to set input_menu_toggle_btn to 10 for ALL cores loaded through Retroarch - how do I get Recalbox to set that automatically when it does its overwrite of retroarchcustom.cfg?