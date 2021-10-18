problem applying recalbox theme or intro.
gheharukoh7 last edited by
Good evening,
(I edit my message) well I'm obviously moving forward I knew how to apply a theme but it still bugged and I don't even know how to see my play list.
So I imply like it's been said elsewhere that it is necessary find themes at the correct resolution of the terminal I suppose ...
So, how can we know which theme works with a particular bartop suddenly ?
Sr for my bad english
Zing Global moderator Translator
how can we know which theme works with a particular bartop
You need to use the latest version of Recalbox (currently 7.2.2), and use a theme compatible with that version:
The resolution has to be consistent with your TV's resolution and the power of your device (at an Rpi0 it's useless to try to use a 1080p theme).
If in doubt, use a 720p theme.
If that doesn't work, use a 480p theme.
If none works, keep the default theme.
To test it, use the Next Pixel theme:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/16064/next-pixel-theme