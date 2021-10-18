@gheharukoh7

how can we know which theme works with a particular bartop

You need to use the latest version of Recalbox (currently 7.2.2), and use a theme compatible with that version:

The resolution has to be consistent with your TV's resolution and the power of your device (at an Rpi0 it's useless to try to use a 1080p theme).

If in doubt, use a 720p theme.

If that doesn't work, use a 480p theme.

If none works, keep the default theme.

To test it, use the Next Pixel theme:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/16064/next-pixel-theme