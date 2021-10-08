I purchased an Atari Dual Fight Stick with Trackball system from Microcenter. I also bought a RPi4 and downloaded Retrobox 7.2.2. I can't figure out how to change the sensitivity of the trackball. For Arkanoid (MAME), the trackball works but is slow, too slow to play with any success. Oher games that I think should be working with the trackball (Atari 7800 Centipede, for example) aren't connecting. Joystick yes, trackball no.

The directions that came with the Atari system explain how to adjust the trackball sensitivity through Linux. However, I can't figure out how to get back to Linux with Recalbox. I see no way of exiting Recalbox but returning to Linux. I was informed to switch to Retropie instead, but I don't want to give up on Recalbox yet - it's supposed to be easy for newbies, right?

Also, I don't know how to SSH or Putty or any of that stuff. I think that's beyond my level.

I do know about F4, then Alt-F2, then root and recalboxroot, but my screen crops off the left characters of what's showing and I have no clue what to do next, so that's a dead end.

Why is it so hard to make the trackball more sensitive for Arkanoid? Ah! Help, please! Thanks in advance.