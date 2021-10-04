How to setup dedicated buttons for savestate/loadstate/exit game actions ?
Hi everyone !
I am new to recalbox, and I struggle doing something that might be easy:
I designed my arcade machine to have 3 buttons on the top of the players, so that they can smash them to save the current state or load the last state or even quit.
So both players can hit that button, or even a spectator which is great fun. And it is easier to explain to child compare to the hotkey combination tricks.
And... I can't get how to do this. All special actions seems to use the hotkey. Can't have a dedicated button ?
Any direction ?
Thanks for reading !
Zing
@zing Thanks !
Your link is a good ressource, it is specific to the exit button, so it's a good start. Also it worries me a bit: it shows that what I am trying to do is not that trivial.
Must mention in the discord someone suggested to connect my custom button to both existing buttons (hotkeys and start for instance to exit). It would work for sure, but I am not really fan of this solution as if a player is sending any input with his pad at the same moment, this will activate others hotkeys...
Thanks again for your link
Zing
@faboz This other link may also be useful to you:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/20853/home-button-project