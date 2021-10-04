Hi everyone !

I am new to recalbox, and I struggle doing something that might be easy:

I designed my arcade machine to have 3 buttons on the top of the players, so that they can smash them to save the current state or load the last state or even quit.

So both players can hit that button, or even a spectator which is great fun. And it is easier to explain to child compare to the hotkey combination tricks.

And... I can't get how to do this. All special actions seems to use the hotkey. Can't have a dedicated button ?

Any direction ?

Thanks for reading !

Faboz