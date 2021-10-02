@dediz

This is the only game that I am having this issue. Other Snes games are working well.

I do not know what is happening. Can you help me?

Most likely you are using a faulty ROM (despite apparently being functional), have you already tested it with another ROM from the same game?

The other options I can think of are:

A problem with the gamelist - the game is not being recognized as Super Mario by retroachievements.

A problem with the save (less likely).

recalbox 6.0

Sorry, but we don't support outdated images or internet ready images, so I will lock this topic.

If you want support, download and install the latest official version here:

https://download.recalbox.com/

This video will help you to backup correctly (enable subtitles):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=26&ab_channel=Recalbox

And, this video will make you understand some points better:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLbzI2V9nX4&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=18&ab_channel=Recalbox