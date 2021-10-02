Problem with Super Mario World Achievements
dediz last edited by
Hi, guys!
I was playing Super Mário World normally a year ago (and earning the achievements). But now the achievements list does not show any achievements earned on snes9x2010 (recalbox 6.0- raspberry pi) and the game freezes when I try to save, load or exit the game.
This is the only game that I am having this issue. Other Snes games are working well.
I do not know what is happening. Can you help me?
Thanks
Zing Global moderator Translator
Most likely you are using a faulty ROM (despite apparently being functional), have you already tested it with another ROM from the same game?
The other options I can think of are:
- A problem with the gamelist - the game is not being recognized as Super Mario by retroachievements.
- A problem with the save (less likely).
recalbox 6.0
Sorry, but we don't support outdated images or internet ready images, so I will lock this topic.
If you want support, download and install the latest official version here:
https://download.recalbox.com/
This video will help you to backup correctly (enable subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=26&ab_channel=Recalbox
And, this video will make you understand some points better:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLbzI2V9nX4&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=18&ab_channel=Recalbox