Hi,

I have an Arcade1Up Street Fighter II CE cabinet with a Pi3b+ installed and I'm trying to make the original 3-way volume switch to work.

I've found a couple of tutorials but they are all meant for use with RetroPie whilst I'm using a pre-made Recallbox image.

I did wire the switch to the pi already, but I suppose I should add some script to make it work.

Does anyone know where and how to do this?

Thanks!