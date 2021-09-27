3-way volume switch Arcade1up / Pi3B+
ezra84 last edited by
Hi,
I have an Arcade1Up Street Fighter II CE cabinet with a Pi3b+ installed and I'm trying to make the original 3-way volume switch to work.
I've found a couple of tutorials but they are all meant for use with RetroPie whilst I'm using a pre-made Recallbox image.
I did wire the switch to the pi already, but I suppose I should add some script to make it work.
Does anyone know where and how to do this?
Thanks!
Zing Global moderator Translator
I'm using a pre-made Recallbox image.
We don't support this type of image, if you want forum support you need to install the latest official version.
If you don't want to install the latest official version, please contact the person who mounted the image, because without knowing what was modified, we cannot support it.
Also, I don't know this switch volume you are referring to, I'm not sure it's compatible with Recalbox.
ezra84 last edited by
@zing thanks for your reply. I'll try checking with the creator of the image first.
recalboxfan1 last edited by
The mod seems to be this….? https://www.reddit.com/r/Arcade1Up/comments/asl6un/comment/egvs4xw/
It’s not exactly a script but rather they are compiling a binary. To be honest, if the “gcc” command doesn’t work on Recalbox out of the box (try running just gcc over SSH), it’s going to be a lot of steps to get this working.
I don’t see anything (with my Linux and Pi know-how) that would prevent Recalbox from working with this but you’re going to have to do the integration legwork on this one it seems.