@kamilcieplak The Recalbox team has few people, and the system is distributed for free, it doesn't make a profit, so there's no way to test all the possible hardware. We automatically depend on user feedback.

Unfortunately, users usually only give feedback when something doesn't work, so I'm not sure that's possible (I don't have this joystick).

You can test it by changing the core options as the official documentation says:

https://docs.libretro.com/library/pcsx_rearmed/#rumble

The link above is from the PCSX ReARMed documentation, if you want to test with another emulator/core, search for the corresponding documentation.