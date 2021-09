After update to version 7.2.2 (clean install) in my Raspberry Pi 4 it is not possible to start retroachievements.

I enabled RetroAchievements in EmulationStation menu (game settings -> retroachievement settings)

After that, checking recalbox.conf my settings are there

global.retroachievements=1

global.retroachievements.hardcore=1

global.retroachievements.username=MyUser

global.retroachievements.password=MyPassword

But, when I start a game in retroarch-fbneo I get an error message in a popup "missing retroachievements account information" and then the game starts without achievements enabled.

And, if I open retroarch settings menu (hk+B) the retroachievements settings are blank.

The achichievements are enabled only if I set RA login info in retroarch. But this setting is lost when i close the game.