Hola como andan? soy nuevo aquí y la verdad que me gusta mucho Recalbox!

El problema que tengo es el siguiente, en la versión anterior podía usar los 2 Joystick USB copia de la Play, uno analógico y el otro digital.

El problema se me presento cuando actualice a la versión 7.2.2, el análogo funciona OK, pero el digital no me reconoce las flechas de izquierda/derecha, si me reconoce arriba y abajo.

Pensé que el problema podría haber estado en la actualización, realice una instalación nueva, pero sigue igual.

El Joystick en la PC con Windows lo toma perfectamente!

Que podra ser que ahora no lo reconozca?

GRACIAS!

Hi, how are you? I'm new here and I really like Recalbox!

The problem I have is the following, in the previous version I could use the 2 USB Joystick copies of the Play, one analog and the other digital.

The problem arose when I updated to version 7.2.2, the analog works OK, but the digital does not recognize the left / right arrows, if it recognizes me up and down.

I thought the problem might have been in the update, do a fresh install, but it remains the same.

The Joystick on Windows PC takes it perfectly!

What could it be that I don't recognize it now?

THANKS!