Change screen ratio menu recalbox
-
I have my recalbox connected to a 16:9 7 inch screen via HDMI. Is there a way I can force the Menu screen to fit to a 4:3 scale on my screen? At the moment the menu is widescreen, and would prefer it to be forced into a 4:3 ratio. Is there a different config file to be edited please?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@polandluigi Check the Emulationstation menu, there are several different options, one of them is the screen ratio, there is even a "perfect pixel" option (I'm not sure of the right term in English), which forces the game to its original resolution.
-
@zing I don't mean games. I want to change the Recalbox aspect ratio. It is possible?
-
@polandluigi said in Change screen ratio menu recalbox:
@zing I don't mean games. I want to change the Recalbox aspect ratio. It is possible? I use rasbery pi 3A+