Apple 2 GS
-
swansea_lad last edited by
Any idea how to get this emulator working? Ive no luck so far
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@swansea_lad Read the readme.txt that is in the folder, it is informed about the necessary BIOS, where to put it, and the supported ROM formats.
-
RustyMG last edited by RustyMG
@swansea_lad Mine works fine, but, if your asking for help, we need info - I cant read your mind!
What are you using for Recalbox ?
PC? Odroid ? Pi ? Which Pi ?
What have you tried that doesnt work ?
You installed the bios files ?
You checked in the menu systems the bios files have the green thumbs up ?
What format are your games in?
Do they crash?
Do they show up in the list ?