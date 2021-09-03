Atomiswave KOF neowave by reicast
Hello)
Could somebody tell about king of fighters NeoWave emulation status on atomiswave via reicast?
I have permanent yellow screen :
This screen also appeared in another atomiswave games but it's cure by deleting files game.nvmems from saves\atomiswave\reicast, and after that the games starts.
With kofnw it's not working
I've found similar theme https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21676/rom-atomiswave/31 but i don't well in french, and as i understood no solution was found there
So, there are still no solution now?
Thanks
Zing
@iga It appears to be a known issue:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24169/atomiswave-rom-non-sempre-funzionano?_=1630749242212
Some users seem to have been able to get it running:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23993/metal-slug-6-sur-pi4-quelqu-un-arrive-à-le-lancer/9
@zing that t everything is complicated and not clear)
As i understood, there are talking about Metal Slug problem with second starts and disable permission into nvmem after next run. In my case metal slug starts pretty well every time, i have a problem with kofnw, which doesn't started even with deleted nvmem
Zing
@iga Unfortunately I can't test it, but as I said, it seems to be a known bug, unfortunately not all games run perfectly on all emulators, this seems to be one of those cases.
IGA last edited by
@zing Ok, thanks for information, exactly this i wanted to know. Now I could give up with this thought in mind and sleep well)