Hello)

Could somebody tell about king of fighters NeoWave emulation status on atomiswave via reicast?

I have permanent yellow screen :



This screen also appeared in another atomiswave games but it's cure by deleting files game.nvmems from saves\atomiswave\reicast, and after that the games starts.

With kofnw it's not working

I've found similar theme https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21676/rom-atomiswave/31 but i don't well in french, and as i understood no solution was found there

So, there are still no solution now?

Thanks