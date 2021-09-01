@ctdonithan Arcade has a peculiarity: you need to check the ROMSET (the "version" of the ROM).

Example: MAME 2003 ROMS work with MAME 2003 core, MAME 2010 ROMS work with MAME 2010 core. The vast majority of games exist in both versions, and even other versions, but you need to have your ROMSET anyway that be the version of the core you are using.

About ROMSET, here is the list of used ROMSETs:

The ideal is to convert your ROMSET with programs like ROMULUS or CLMAMEPRO:

Some users find it easier to download complete ROM packages from the internet, in the desired ROMSET, but it is prohibited to request or share any kind of copyrighted material on the forum, so please do not request it.

Also you need all the correct BIOS, in the Emulationstation menu there is a BIOS checker, use it to find out which BIOS you need and where they should be placed. BIOS is also copyrighted, so you need to do this yourself.

I recommend that you read the documentation about ARCADE: