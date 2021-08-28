Since today I'm facing a problem where ES shows "Empty List" for most of my emulated systems. I didn't had any problems with that before. It didn't do anything special today. I added 2 new games (as many times before) and reloaded the games list via the UI settings menu.

I'll show one example here using the AmigaCD32

There are two games in the amigacd32 folder (see here)

/recalbox/share/roms/amigacd32

-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 2127872 Dec 24 1996 Flink.iso -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 84101120 Mar 16 2002 Soccer Kid.ISO -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 616 Jan 1 1980 _lisezmoi.txt -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 544 Jan 1 1980 _readme.txt -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 2326 May 2 07:58 gamelist.xml drwxr-xr-x 1 root root 1048576 Oct 16 2019 media

ES seems to recognize them as it shows in the main menu that 2 games are available



I'm running Recalbox 7.2.2 on a RPi4. I'm using an external 256GB SSD for the roms, bios etc.

I feared that all my games metadata was gone (I have put quite a bit of effort in to generate gamelist.xml files for games not available through the scraper), but I checked on my SSD and the gamelist.xml files in the ROM folders are still there. Here is the one for the AmigaCD32

/recalbox/share/roms/amigacd32/gamelist.xml

<?xml version="1.0"?> <gameList> <game> <path>Soccer Kid.ISO</path> <hash>7D73714B</hash> <lastplayed>20201223T021216</lastplayed> <playcount>15</playcount> <region>83</region> <genreid>256</genreid> <genre>Action</genre> <publisher>Krisalis Software</publisher> <developer>Krisalis Software</developer> <releasedate>19930101T000000</releasedate> <image>media/images/Soccer Kid.png</image> <desc>Aliens attempting to steal the World Cup have crashed as they tried to flee, and the Cup has been broken, its pieces scattered around the globe. As Soccer Kid, you must retrieve it. During your journey you will visit Britain, Italy, Russia, Japan, and finally the States. Soccer Kid is a platform game with some unique elements. As the name implies, you have to kill your enemies with your ball. Football-style tricks of keeping the ball in the air and under control are especially useful - headers and overhead kicks can be played with practice. You gain access to the pieces by collecting 11 Player Cards across each world. There is a saving feature that gives you the ability to save between each country (but not between individual levels).</desc> <rating>0.60000</rating> <name>Soccer Kid</name> </game> <game> <path>Flink.iso</path> <hash>2A439D3C</hash> <lastplayed>20201222T232309</lastplayed> <playcount>4</playcount> <region>83</region> <genreid>257</genreid> <genre>Platform</genre> <publisher>Psygnosis</publisher> <developer>Psygnosis</developer> <releasedate>19950101T000000</releasedate> <image>media/images/Flink.png</image> <desc>Disaster strikes Imagica Island and Wicked Wainwright's taken over! He's kidnapped the four island leaders, separated them, and has them under the watchful eyes of the Demon Guardians. Excited by his newfound control, he's gone absolutely crazy! He's casting dark clouds of smoke across the land, bringing unpleasant weather and much sadness to the people of Imagica. In a huge panic, the islanders appoint Flink, an apprentice wizard, to challenge Wicked Wainwright and to force the Demon Guardians to release the island leaders. Locate the leaders, bring their powers together, and help make Flink the full-fledged wizard he's always wanted to be!</desc> <rating>0.70000</rating> <name>Flink</name> </game> </gameList>

Does somebody have an idea what the problem could be that nothing is shown in most of the emulator game menus allthough the gamelist.xml files exist and everything worked well until today. Any hints what to look at next to find out what's going on?