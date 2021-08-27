How to add system to main menu
Hi,
I am trying to add PSP Mini to the main menu. I have added es_systems.cfg to
\\RECALBOX\share\system\.emulationstationwith the following:
<?xml version="1.0"?> <systemList> <system> <name>pspminis</name> <fullname>PlayStation Portable Minis</fullname> <path>/recalbox/share/roms/pspminis</path> <extension>.iso .pbp .cso .ISO .PBP .CSO</extension> <command>python /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/configgen/emulatorlauncher.pyc %CONTROLLERSCONFIG% -system %SYSTEM% -rom %ROM% -emulator %EMULATOR% -core %CORE% -ratio %RATIO% %NETPLAY%</command> <platform>psp</platform> <theme>pspminis</theme> <emulators> <emulator name="ppsspp"> <cores> <core>ppsspp</core> </cores> </emulator> </emulators> </system> </systemList>
The system shows in the menu but the games will not load, they do work if I copy them into the PSP rom folder. I have to manually change the emulator to PPSSPP for it to try to start. But if goes back to the main screen. Also if I set it to PPSSPP from the main menu under emulator settings it does not change anything. I still have to manually edit the game to use PPSSPP
Also how do I put a main menu graphic for that system. Currently only shows the text. Thank you.
I searched for several hours and cannot find a clear answer on how the es_system.cfg should be written out for Recalbox 7.2.2 as from my understanding you cannot change the file under share_init. You have to make a new file and add new entry under
\\RECALBOX\share\system\.emulationstation
@thewhite I can't test this right now, apparently you're following the correct idea, according to the tutorial:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/display-of-systems
Did you copy the PSP entry from the es_systems.cfg file and modify it, or did you copy it from another system (SNES for example)?
PSP is a standalone emulator, I can't confirm at this point if there is any difference, but it is a possibility.
I recommend that you also read these topics.:
@zing Ok great I changed the NAME to PSP as I read that it has to match one of the systems in the original es_systems or it will not launch. The games now launch. Now even though I set ti to use PPSSPP in the advanced menu I still have to manually change the emulator to PPSSPP for each game and then it launches?