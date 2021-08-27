Hi,

I am trying to add PSP Mini to the main menu. I have added es_systems.cfg to \\RECALBOX\share\system\.emulationstation with the following:

<?xml version="1.0"?> <systemList> <system> <name>pspminis</name> <fullname>PlayStation Portable Minis</fullname> <path>/recalbox/share/roms/pspminis</path> <extension>.iso .pbp .cso .ISO .PBP .CSO</extension> <command>python /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/configgen/emulatorlauncher.pyc %CONTROLLERSCONFIG% -system %SYSTEM% -rom %ROM% -emulator %EMULATOR% -core %CORE% -ratio %RATIO% %NETPLAY%</command> <platform>psp</platform> <theme>pspminis</theme> <emulators> <emulator name="ppsspp"> <cores> <core>ppsspp</core> </cores> </emulator> </emulators> </system> </systemList>

The system shows in the menu but the games will not load, they do work if I copy them into the PSP rom folder. I have to manually change the emulator to PPSSPP for it to try to start. But if goes back to the main screen. Also if I set it to PPSSPP from the main menu under emulator settings it does not change anything. I still have to manually edit the game to use PPSSPP

Also how do I put a main menu graphic for that system. Currently only shows the text. Thank you.