Hi!

First of all, I'm asking in place of a friend, because he is not as good with "deep technicalities" as I am, and he asked me for help.

He is trying to build a custom mini-arcade using a Raspberry Pi 2. He is using GPIO for input, following the default pinout for Recalbox.

The buttons work (he has set up 3 buttons only), but the directions do not. We have checked with a multimeter that the hardware works, and it does output signals when you push.

I ssh'd into the machine and tried modifying recalbox.conf to edit the mappings, to no avail.

I tried following the steps in https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/gpio/gpio-controls/gpio-joystick-driver-for-raspberry-pi, but I couldn't because the machine does not have sudo nor apt/apt-get

I couldn't test with jstest so I had to use "cat /dev/input/js0", which changed when you pushed buttons but still showed nothing when moving the stick.

How can we get it to work? The only thing I can guess is happening is that the voltage of the output is not enough, or something like that, but I can't find how should it be or if instead of digital output it has to be analog or what.

If more information is needed I can get it and post it.