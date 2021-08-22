Read-only Recalbox? Defined games for Screensaver?
tekkenism
Greetings.
I've set a Recalbox system with retro games (RPi4) for my cousins. They always mess up with the system settings, delete games from the lists.
Is there any way to set Recalbox system into read-only mode? I mean, nothing should be changed or deleted.
My second question is; Is it possible to define a game lists for screensaver? I mean, it starts completely random games, but I'd like to set a list of games the Screensaver would use.
Thank you for all!
Zing Global moderator Translator
@tekkenism Are you building Recalbox yourself, or have you downloaded a ready-made image from the internet?
What version of Recalbox are you using (say version, don't say "latest")?
tekkenism
@zing Using 7.2.2-Reloaded, and not compiled by myself, downloaded image file for RPi4 from Recalbox.com website.