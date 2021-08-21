Cracking sound
-
Joey0621 last edited by
Hi! I'm noticing cracking sound in retroarch based emulators and nothing I try fixes it. Sound in the menu works fine as in Daphne but not in retroarch. My setup is a pi 4 4gb connected via hdmi to component at 240p.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
connected via hdmi to component
Have you tested directly via HDMI to make sure the problem is not converter?
Even if you think the problem isn't the converter, test it on a TV with HDMI to see what happens.
-
Joey0621 last edited by
@zing when I get home I'll try but I also tried outputting sound through the audio jack and got the same issue.