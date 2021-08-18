Warning: Missing assets, use the online updater if available
Gigi20 last edited by
I have this error on games after update. How can i resolve?
Thanks
Zing Global moderator Translator
@gigi20 If you are not using the latest official version: update to the latest official version.
If you already have the latest official version: go to advanced settings and do a factory reset, you will not lose any personal files (ROMs/BIOS/etc), but you will lose all custom settings.
Gigi20 last edited by
@zing The reset resolved the problem but now The controller work only for menu navigation but not inside the games (like outrun USA and others)
This is my controller
https://www.amazon.it/gp/product/B08C5J9V1M/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1