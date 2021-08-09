Aspect Ratio
-
Joey0621 last edited by
Hello, I've been setting up my pi 4 using an hdmi to component converter to a sdtv tv. For the most part it works and looks good but I can't figure out what I'm doing wrong with the aspect ratio. Retroarch based emulators look great after tinkering with the scaling but non Retroarch emulators like Daphne look squashed with black bars on both sides. The same is true for the menu, even 4:3 themes look like they were set for a 16:9 screen. Thanks for any help.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator