Bluetooth headphones / 7.2.2
-
andypiper last edited by
According to the release notes, Recalbox 7.2 introduced BT audio support via the "Bluetooth settings->Pair a BT controller" option. I completed that successfully, but the audio out is continuing to go via "analog output". (I am running on a Pi Zero W in a Retroflag GPI case). The headphones do not show up in sound settings. Am I missing something?
-
Scavy Global moderator
@andypiper hello
To pair a BT audio media, you have to use the pairing mode of the pads.
Once it's paired, it should automatically works.
-
RustyMG last edited by
Ooooh I didn't realise this!
So, although its headphones, you have to pair it as a bluetooth gamepad ?
-
Scavy Global moderator
@rustymg i didn't try with headphones but with a loudspeaker and it works fine. I guess it should be the same for BT headphones ^^
-
andypiper last edited by
@scavy can you walk me through this? I’ve found the headphones in the Bluetooth controller pairing options, and it seems to complete, but I don’t get the audio out. Sorry for not understanding thanks for any additional advice!
-
Scavy Global moderator
@andypiper Hi,
i just tried with my Sony XB41 loudspeaker.
i launched the pairing on it, i launched a research of BT devices in the pad menu in recalbox, when it was found in the list, i chose my XB41 speaker, it automatically paired.
In the sound menu, you can also find the speaker (or headphones) once it's appaired. Just select it if it's not.