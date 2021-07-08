I have noticed that some scrappings fail, looking for the cause I noticed that the game name usually has special characters that cannot be used in filenames, eg:

Alundra 2: A New Legend Begins

root@pi4:/recalbox/share/roms/psx$ cat gamelist.xml |grep "Alundra 2" <path>Alundra 2.PBP</path> <video>media/videos/Alundra 2 : The New Legend Begins_9e0a5dda8df9bee0be15dce4a0df3677.mp4</video> <image>media/images/Alundra 2 : A New Legend Begins_126d6c6f357139b618712655ecbb71a8.png</image> <name>Alundra 2: A New Legend Begins</name>

My conclusion is that even though the rom was found and the metadata saved in gamelist.xml the files cannot be saved because they use characters incompatible with the filesystem.

I understand that it is possible to optimize the scrapping code using the ROM name in the image and video name to avoid this problem.

root@pi4:/recalbox/share/roms/psx$ df -Th /recalbox/share Filesystem Type Size Used Available Use% Mounted on /dev/mmcblk0p2 fuseblk 234.3G 216.3G 18.0G 92% /recalbox/share

Here is my question, is this adjustable?