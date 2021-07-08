I'm trying to configure this controller (https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001504377391.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.0.0.1c9b6196SQ3LWl&algo_pvid=2cb020db-c20f-40ae-ae7c-08438bec1dbc&algo_exp_id=2cb020db-c20f-40ae-ae7c-08438bec1dbc-7) with Recalbox 7.2.2-Reloaded on a Raspberry Pi 4B (2 GB RAM).

I'm using a Logitech wireless keyboard with a USB unifying receiver to navigate the menus.

The controller pairs ok via Bluetooth but then a message shows in the top right advising that it needs configuring. When I attempt to configure it, the screen shows:

CONFIGURE INPUT

1 GAMEPAD DETECTED

HOLD A BUTTON ON YOUR DEVICE TO CONFIGURE IT.

PRESS ESC OR THE HOTKEY TO CANCEL.

I tried holding a b**ton on the controller but nothing happens.

When I plug the controller in via USB, it detects as a XBOX360 controller.

Would this controller not be compatible via Bluetooth?