Cannot configure 3rd party Nintendo Switch Pro controller - IINE Wireless Controller
Brad last edited by OyyoDams
I'm trying to configure this controller (https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001504377391.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.0.0.1c9b6196SQ3LWl&algo_pvid=2cb020db-c20f-40ae-ae7c-08438bec1dbc&algo_exp_id=2cb020db-c20f-40ae-ae7c-08438bec1dbc-7) with Recalbox 7.2.2-Reloaded on a Raspberry Pi 4B (2 GB RAM).
I'm using a Logitech wireless keyboard with a USB unifying receiver to navigate the menus.
The controller pairs ok via Bluetooth but then a message shows in the top right advising that it needs configuring. When I attempt to configure it, the screen shows:
CONFIGURE INPUT
1 GAMEPAD DETECTED
HOLD A BUTTON ON YOUR DEVICE TO CONFIGURE IT.
PRESS ESC OR THE HOTKEY TO CANCEL.
I tried holding a b**ton on the controller but nothing happens.
When I plug the controller in via USB, it detects as a XBOX360 controller.
Would this controller not be compatible via Bluetooth?
Zing Global moderator Translator
Would this controller not be compatible via Bluetooth?
Probably... There are thousands of hardware and drivers and the team can't test them all, if it's incompatible, there's not much you can do besides file an issue:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues
But, before opening an issue, try doing a factory reset (available through advanced settings), you will not lose any personal files, but you will lose all custom settings.
See if this helps:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/how-to-customize-controller-mapping
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/create-a-custom-configuration-by-emulator
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload/retroarch-overloads
