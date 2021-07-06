UNSOLVED SNES GPIO Controller PRS-Tech Pi Zero
-
RodBlanc last edited by
Guys i need help.
I want to configure a GPIO controller but recalbox just doesn't pick it up right.
Basically i have this snes controller with a raspberry pi zero w inside, and the buttons are wired through gpio. Using retopie it works fine cause i have a scrip for it to work. But im not stisfied with retopie and want to try recalbox.
These are my gpio wiring
I have activated gpio controllers in the .conf, but it sees the controller seperratly. If I activate only 1 controller it sees only the the LEFT and UP button as controller one. And it thinks it has a second gpio controller connect and pick up START, SELECT, A, B, Y, X, L and R as it.
DOWN and RIGHT buttons are just not pick up
i have tried setting "controllers.gpio.args=map=1 gpio=28,15,16,27,32,29,36,31,38,35,37,40,-1"
but it still doesnt change anything. Player one still only gets LEFT and UP
have also tried "controllers.gpio.args=map=1 gpio=gpio1,gpio22,gpio23,gpio0,gpio12,gpio5,gpio16,gpio6,gpio20,gpio19,gpio26,gpio21,-1"
but this one the controller is not even recognized anymore
what should i do?
In case ur wondering this is how it looks like on the board
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@rodblanc Check these tutorials calmly, it should help:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/gpio/play-with-your-original-controller-using-gamecon ( I don't know what happened to the images in this tutorial, if you need, see the original in French)
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/gpio/gpio-controls/gpio-joystick-driver-for-raspberry-pi
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/controleurs/gpio/les-controleurs-gpio