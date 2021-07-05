Webmanager: Where has the BIOS files upload and checksum check gone?
Hi
Earlier, I could check my BIOS files if there are missing or some with wrong checksum as well as the installed with the correct checksum.
Now, I can't find this settings in the webmanager. Was it removed, or did I oversee something (new)?
Kind regards
Roman
@rk-aus-s Hi, now you can check bios directly from main interface of Recalbox.
Thanks.
I could that do anyway in the past.
Does this that the web manager BIOS management is removed?
Regards
@rk-aus-s yes it's deprecated