Understanding virtual systems
ivwshane last edited by
I just got reloaded and I’ve been playing around with it. One new feature I saw was virtual systems. Can anyone explain that feature to me and how it works?
Going through the menu options it seems like I can create a virtual system like one for light gun games but I can create one using genres I choose, is this correct?
I really like the idea if that’s what it is but I can’t figure out how to make it work.
What I’d like to do is have a virtual system that shows all the fighting games from all the systems. When I enable that, I get some fighters but not all and I get a lot of other games.
My games are scrapped (from prior recalbox versions).
Thanks!
Zing Global moderator Translator
Read the documentation:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/usage-basique/fonctionnalites/systemes-virtuels
And watch the video tutorials (enable subtitles):
Yes. In fact, with that you answered your previous question yourself.
After updating the system, you need to update your gamelists, to avoid compatibility problems between the versions.
Also, for the virtual systems to work correctly, the games must have the correct tags in the gamelist: if the game is not classified under the "FIGHT" genre, it will not be added to the "FIGHT" virtual system.
I recommend using external software to update your gamelist (and/or edit manually if necessary) - it is easier. I recommend Skraper or ARRM (use whichever you prefer):