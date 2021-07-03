I just got reloaded and I’ve been playing around with it. One new feature I saw was virtual systems. Can anyone explain that feature to me and how it works?

Going through the menu options it seems like I can create a virtual system like one for light gun games but I can create one using genres I choose, is this correct?

I really like the idea if that’s what it is but I can’t figure out how to make it work.

What I’d like to do is have a virtual system that shows all the fighting games from all the systems. When I enable that, I get some fighters but not all and I get a lot of other games.

My games are scrapped (from prior recalbox versions).

Thanks!