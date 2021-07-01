Hello.

I can't get Hyperion to work on a Rpi4 with a fresh install of latest Recalbox (7.2.2 at this time).

I've a (real) USB LightPack and at start the usual rainbow is well working but next... nothing.

If I launch hyperion manually with

hyperiond /recalbox/share/system/configs/hyperion/hyperion.config.json

I have some useful logs

Hyperion Ambilight Deamon (1117) Version : (HEAD detached at 2d0d97e3b8) (digitalLumberjack-3b779a3ded/2d0d97e3b8-1623945268 Build Time: Jun 17 2021 22:08:22 INFO: Selected configuration file: /recalbox/share/system/configs/hyperion/hyperion.config.json HYPERION INFO: ColorTransform 'default' => [0; 29] HYPERION INFO: ColorCorrection 'default' => [0; 29] HYPERION INFO: ColorAdjustment 'default' => [0; 29] LEDDEVICE INFO: configuration: { "colorOrder" : "rgb", "name" : "MyHyperionConfig", "output" : "XXXXXX", "type" : "lightpack" } USB context initialized Found a lightpack device. Retrieving more information... Lightpack device found: bus=1 address=3 serial=XXXXXX Lightpack device successfully opened Lightpack device opened: bus=1 address=3 serial=XXXXXX version=6.5 INFO: Creating linear smoothing HYPERION (CS) INFO: Created linear-smoothing(interval_ms=50;settlingTime_ms=200;updateDelay=0 EFFECTENGINE INFO: 27 effects loaded from directory /usr/share/hyperion/effects EFFECTENGINE INFO: Initializing Python interpreter INFO: Hyperion started and initialised INFO: Boot sequence 'Rainbow swirl fast' EFFECTENGINE INFO: run effect Rainbow swirl fast on channel 0 BLACKBORDER INFO: threshold set to 0 (0) BLACKBORDER INFO: mode:default started INFO: Json server created and started on port 19444 INFO: Proto server created and started on port 19445 QtHttpServer started on port 31168 "Qt Static HTTP File Server" DISPMANXGRABBER INFO: Display opened with resolution: 4x1053479356 BLACKBORDER INFO: threshold set to 0 (0) BLACKBORDER INFO: mode:default INFO: Frame grabber created and started DISPMANXGRABBER ERROR: Snapshot failed: -1 BORDER SWITCH REQUIRED!! CURRENT BORDER TYPE: unknown=0 hor.size=0 vert.size=0 DISPMANXGRABBER ERROR: Snapshot failed: -1 DISPMANXGRABBER ERROR: Snapshot failed: -1 DISPMANXGRABBER ERROR: Snapshot failed: -1 DISPMANXGRABBER ERROR: Snapshot failed: -1 DISPMANXGRABBER ERROR: Snapshot failed: -1 DISPMANXGRABBER ERROR: Snapshot failed: -1

Where we can clearly see 2 errors

`BORDER SWITCH REQUIRED!!``

and

DISPMANXGRABBER ERROR: Snapshot failed: -1

Starting from there I've digged a little but didn't found anything relevant.

Here is my hyperion.config.json

{ // DEVICE CONFIGURATION "device" : { "name" : "MyHyperionConfig", "type" : "lightpack", "output" : "XXXXXX", "colorOrder" : "rgb" }, // COLOR CALIBRATION CONFIG "color" : { "channelAdjustment" : [ { "id" : "default", "leds" : "*", "pureRed" : { "redChannel" : 255, "greenChannel" : 0, "blueChannel" : 0 }, "pureGreen" : { "redChannel" : 0, "greenChannel" : 255, "blueChannel" : 0 }, "pureBlue" : { "redChannel" : 0, "greenChannel" : 0, "blueChannel" : 255 } } ], "temperature" : [ { "id" : "default", "leds" : "*", "correctionValues" : { "red" : 255, "green" : 255, "blue" : 255 } } ], "transform" : [ { "id" : "default", "leds" : "*", "hsl" : { "saturationGain" : 1.0000, "luminanceGain" : 1.0000, "luminanceMinimum" : 0.0000 }, "red" : { "threshold" : 0.0000, "gamma" : 2.5000 }, "green" : { "threshold" : 0.0000, "gamma" : 2.5000 }, "blue" : { "threshold" : 0.0000, "gamma" : 2.5000 } } ], // SMOOTHING CONFIG "smoothing" : { "type" : "linear", "time_ms" : 200, "updateFrequency" : 20.0000, "updateDelay" : 0 } }, // NO V4L2 GRABBER CONFIG // FRAME GRABBER CONFIG "framegrabber" : { "width" : 64, "height" : 64, "frequency_Hz" : 10.0, "priority" : 890 }, // BLACKBORDER CONFIG "blackborderdetector" : { "enable" : true, "threshold" : 0.0, "unknownFrameCnt" : 600, "borderFrameCnt" : 50, "maxInconsistentCnt" : 10, "blurRemoveCnt" : 1, "mode" : "default" }, // BOOTEFFECT CONFIG "bootsequence" : { "color" : [0,0,0], "effect" : "Rainbow swirl fast", "duration_ms" : 3000, "priority" : 700 }, // JSON SERVER CONFIG "jsonServer" : { "port" : 19444 }, // PROTO SERVER CONFIG "protoServer" : { "port" : 19445 }, // EFFECT PATH "effects" : { "paths" : [ "/storage/hyperion/effects", "/usr/share/hyperion/effects" ] }, // NO KODI CHECK CONFIG // NO BOBLIGHT SERVER CONFIG // NO JSON/PROTO FORWARD CONFIG // LED CONFIGURATION "leds" : [ { "index" : 0, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.1667 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0800 } }, { "index" : 1, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.1667, "maximum" : 0.3333 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0800 } }, { "index" : 2, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.3333, "maximum" : 0.5000 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0800 } }, { "index" : 3, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.5000, "maximum" : 0.6667 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0800 } }, { "index" : 4, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.6667, "maximum" : 0.8333 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0800 } }, { "index" : 5, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.8333, "maximum" : 1.0000 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0800 } }, { "index" : 6, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.9500, "maximum" : 1.0000 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0833 } }, { "index" : 7, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.9500, "maximum" : 1.0000 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0833, "maximum" : 0.1667 } }, { "index" : 8, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.9500, "maximum" : 1.0000 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.1667, "maximum" : 0.2500 } }, { "index" : 9, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.9500, "maximum" : 1.0000 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.2500, "maximum" : 0.3333 } }, { "index" : 10, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.9500, "maximum" : 1.0000 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.3333, "maximum" : 0.4167 } }, { "index" : 11, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.9500, "maximum" : 1.0000 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.4167, "maximum" : 0.5000 } }, { "index" : 12, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.9500, "maximum" : 1.0000 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.5000, "maximum" : 0.5833 } }, { "index" : 13, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.9500, "maximum" : 1.0000 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.5833, "maximum" : 0.6667 } }, { "index" : 14, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.9500, "maximum" : 1.0000 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.6667, "maximum" : 0.7500 } }, { "index" : 15, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.9500, "maximum" : 1.0000 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.7500, "maximum" : 0.8333 } }, { "index" : 16, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.9500, "maximum" : 1.0000 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.8333, "maximum" : 0.9167 } }, { "index" : 17, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.9500, "maximum" : 1.0000 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.9167, "maximum" : 1.0000 } }, { "index" : 18, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0500 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.9167, "maximum" : 1.0000 } }, { "index" : 19, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0500 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.8333, "maximum" : 0.9167 } }, { "index" : 20, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0500 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.7500, "maximum" : 0.8333 } }, { "index" : 21, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0500 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.6667, "maximum" : 0.7500 } }, { "index" : 22, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0500 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.5833, "maximum" : 0.6667 } }, { "index" : 23, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0500 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.5000, "maximum" : 0.5833 } }, { "index" : 24, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0500 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.4167, "maximum" : 0.5000 } }, { "index" : 25, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0500 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.3333, "maximum" : 0.4167 } }, { "index" : 26, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0500 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.2500, "maximum" : 0.3333 } }, { "index" : 27, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0500 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.1667, "maximum" : 0.2500 } }, { "index" : 28, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0500 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0833, "maximum" : 0.1667 } }, { "index" : 29, "hscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0500 }, "vscan" : { "minimum" : 0.0000, "maximum" : 0.0833 } } ], "endOfJson" : "endOfJson" }

So I wondering if it's possible to use another grabber?

or if someone as a working config on a Rpi4 + R7.2?

Thanks for your help.