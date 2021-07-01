PS4 controller not working in games
jakubm82
Hi,
My RecalBox version is 7.2.2-Reloaded
I have my ps4 gamepad connected via usb to Raspberry Pi 3b+
I can navigate through menu and launch any game but when in-game I can't do anything.
All I can do is call the retroarch menu and go back to the main menu of recalbox.
Any sugestions?
Best regards
Kuba
jakubm82
Addition:
I reconfigured gamePad from Xbox - and I have discovered that some games are not working. Not just all of them, but a few of them. Not sure why? For example, Gran Turismo 2 (PS1). I can launch the game but then I am not able to action it anyhow.
Zing Global moderator
@jakubm82 I recommend that you do a factory reset, available through the advanced settings.