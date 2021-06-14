Access to share partition w/o Windows
I cannot access the Recalbox's "share"-partition with the Manager (IP-adress). I only can locate it when physically inserting the Micro-SD-card to my computer, where it appears as one of three systems. I would love to connect to the share partition via Recalbox-command-line. But it seems, that when I open the terminal (Alt-F2), I'm stuck on the "wrong" system. Is there a way to access the share partition, directly via commandline? Or via ssh? Or in any way, apart from removing the Micro-SD-card? I would love that. I use: RP4 (4G) and the newest Recalbox 7.2.1. My main Laptop is Linux/Debian (no access to Windows Explorer, which I came across in my search...) Thanks for any pointer. Cheers, Marco.
Thank you very much. I've seen this tutorial before, it doesn't address my problem. But you helped me anyway: I once again went to the command-line, and I asked myself: where am I actually? So, out of nowhere, I just typed:
cd ..
Then cd .. again, and now I'm finally where I wanted to be all along. It was just unfamiliar to me: In Debian, being root and typing cd (without the two dots), brings me to the very "root" in Debian (shortcut). But in Recalbox it doesn't. It's probably due to the different partition, I'm not used to that. So: problem solved, much learned! Now I can finally access the share partition/folder how I wanted to.