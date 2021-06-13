Hello people, recently I have been using my Raspberry PI 2 with recalbox in order to play neogeo games, specially metal slug 1, 2 and 3, from what I have seen FBA works better than FB neo and other emulators for raspberry but every time I try to use it to run the above mentioned games the loading screen of the FBA appears and after it appears it goes black and returns to the main menu of recalbox, I have tried by downloading similar romsets to the one that is used in recalbox but as of now I have not been able to make it work.

I also have seen that some people made it work by using other NeoGeo BIOS instead but i have not found any that could make the games work, what else could I be doing wrong?