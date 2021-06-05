Help!! Now willing to pay!!!
All I’m trying to do is get recallbox to set the default to my set of MAME 2015 ROMSET a 90 gigs d/l just to use it for this program. because I knew I’d probably have a hard time getting my 0.220 MAME ROMSET to work correctly since theres no core for it.
I cannot get it to accept the 2015 ROMs to be default no matter what it always stays with 2003 plus roms. I spent hours and hours trying to figure this simple task out and I’m about to blow my head off with a shotgun and then have my next-door neighbor come over and shovel me into the lake down the road.
now before you say its quite easy just go to the main menu under advance emulator settings blah blah blah I’ve done all that didn’t work. i’ve done a recalbox and retroarch config files and overload config files using the dot in front of the file name. nothing works. I have read the instructions over and over I don’t know what to do. this is no longer fun I don’t care I’m about to burn down my arcade one up with my retro pi4 and everything. I will give the first person an easy money just to solve this simple task.
i’m just trying to use my raspberry pi four and my arcade one up together so me & my kids can play games on. It seemed like a simple task I thought. This is my first post and probably my last after the moderator get wind of this message. I don’t know if this is allowed or not.
@pimpyjoe Hi,
First of all, Recalbox is free, so we cannot let you pay for something that will always be free. If you need direct assistance, I suggest you to join our discord chat so you'll be able to share your experience with helpfull users.
See you soon
@oyyodams I know it’s free i am just stuck after spending hours on this really really simple thing. I am now willing to pay someone for their expertise in the matter. for their help nothing more. I am not going to spend another 5 hours doing the same thing here going from site to site signing up for this and that only to find myself no where. there is nothing wrong with someone prospering for their work it is a capitalistic system you know. I can cut you in too since you are a moderator. I don’t need direct assistance just help
@pimpyjoe Sorry, but if you've read all the documentation and haven't been able to do so it indicates that either you didn't read it carefully, or you didn't follow the instructions correctly. The fact that you can't do it doesn't mean it's so hard for everyone, it just means it's been hard for you.
I understand your anger, it's frustrating not being able to do something that everyone says is easy, but that doesn't give you the right to use the forum to offer money. You made it clear in your message that you knew a moderator would step in, so you know you're going against the rules and you did it anyway.
there is nothing wrong with someone thriving for their work it is a capitalistic system you know.
You are wrong. It is totally wrong to contribute to crime and any kind of business that profits illegally, and it is quite clear in the Recalbox license that it is free, and that it cannot be distributed mounted. There are several other types of services for which it is possible to offer money and it is a crime, its justification that it is a capitalist system ignores that there are laws and they must be respected.
Also, do you really think it's okay for someone to profit improperly while an entire team is offering a system for free and supporting it for free?
Since you say it's okay to spend money for someone to prosper, help the project to prosper, DONATE to the project:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=Skky4K0VJeN2FFZFc4oPa0qQ8f0tlgL2oX5RcqX5rRBAbPqisQKeCyqReOJrOIvhJDa6GbA6Lqhdgn0f
I don’t need direct assistance just help
If you wanted help, instead of offering money illegally in this forum that you know is prohibited, you should ask for help in this same forum, which serves to offer help free of charge to those who have difficulties.
If you really want help, open a thread politely, explain your problem in as much detail as possible (instead of "I've tried everything and it didn't work", say what you tried, how you tried it, and what the result was).
But if you don't want help, and you don't want to help anyone, you shouldn't post anything else here. This is a forum, not a buy/sell site, it's not about offering money here.
Obviously I as a moderator will lock this thread because it goes totally against the project idea, against the license, against the forum rules, and against common sense.