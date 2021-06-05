@pimpyjoe Sorry, but if you've read all the documentation and haven't been able to do so it indicates that either you didn't read it carefully, or you didn't follow the instructions correctly. The fact that you can't do it doesn't mean it's so hard for everyone, it just means it's been hard for you.

I understand your anger, it's frustrating not being able to do something that everyone says is easy, but that doesn't give you the right to use the forum to offer money. You made it clear in your message that you knew a moderator would step in, so you know you're going against the rules and you did it anyway.

there is nothing wrong with someone thriving for their work it is a capitalistic system you know.

You are wrong. It is totally wrong to contribute to crime and any kind of business that profits illegally, and it is quite clear in the Recalbox license that it is free, and that it cannot be distributed mounted. There are several other types of services for which it is possible to offer money and it is a crime, its justification that it is a capitalist system ignores that there are laws and they must be respected.

Also, do you really think it's okay for someone to profit improperly while an entire team is offering a system for free and supporting it for free?

Since you say it's okay to spend money for someone to prosper, help the project to prosper, DONATE to the project:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=Skky4K0VJeN2FFZFc4oPa0qQ8f0tlgL2oX5RcqX5rRBAbPqisQKeCyqReOJrOIvhJDa6GbA6Lqhdgn0f

I don’t need direct assistance just help

If you wanted help, instead of offering money illegally in this forum that you know is prohibited, you should ask for help in this same forum, which serves to offer help free of charge to those who have difficulties.

If you really want help, open a thread politely, explain your problem in as much detail as possible (instead of "I've tried everything and it didn't work", say what you tried, how you tried it, and what the result was).

But if you don't want help, and you don't want to help anyone, you shouldn't post anything else here. This is a forum, not a buy/sell site, it's not about offering money here.

Obviously I as a moderator will lock this thread because it goes totally against the project idea, against the license, against the forum rules, and against common sense.