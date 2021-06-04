Still Wifi Issues with 7.2.1
Hello, I have a Intel Wireless-AC 8265 in my Intel NUC. With Version 7.1 wifi worked fine. With Version 7.2 wifi stopped working. With Version 7.2.1 wifi works only if I connect with WPS to my router. After a Restart no Connection. I have to reconnect everytime with WPS. Switching Wifi ON/OFF in Menu does not make a change. Really strange Hope this is getting fixed in next release.
EDIT: And yes I have made a fresh install of recalbox
@retroplayer88 How are you turning off Recalbox?
Have you ever tried to manually add, with Recalbox turned off, the wifi name and password to the recalbox.conf file?
Thanks for the response.
How are you turning off Recalbox?
Like I always do. Menu -->Shutdown Recalbox
Have you ever tried to manually add, with Recalbox turned off, the wifi name and password to the recalbox.conf file?
My Wifi SSID and key are correct in the recalbox.conf file. Also tried Region from JP to DE, no success. As I said 7.1 was running fine with my setup. I did not change anything, only update to 7.2 and then 7.2.1.
@retroplayer88 Have you ever tried a factory reset, available through the advanced settings menu? This will not affect your personal files, but it will erase all custom settings.
Have you ever tried a factory reset, available through the advanced settings menu? This will not affect your personal files, but it will erase all custom settings.
Yes, always the same behavior. Luckily my router is not too far away from my Intel-NUC (ModelNUC7i7BNH) so I can use it with Ethernet Cable. Hop you guys can fix that in the next Update. I think there must be a difference between 7.1 and 7.2.1 in terms of the Driver for my Intel Wireless-AC 8265 Chip.
If you got a Beta that I can test send me a Link
@retroplayer88 once you get the link do notify me by mentioning.
@retroplayer88 @Emma I'm not a developer, I'm not even a team member, I'm "just" a moderator, I help keep the forum organized and I try to help users where possible before there's a need for developer intervention.
I'll not "release" any betas, and it's not often that a fix is readily available.
I recommend that one of you open an issue describing the problem and referencing this topic (and that the other confirm the issue):
